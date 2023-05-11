Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alex Kirilloff (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)
- Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Kirilloff reached base via a hit in 26 of 45 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 15.6% of those games (seven of them).
- Logging a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
- In 26.7% of his 45 games a year ago, Kirilloff drove in a run (12 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 10 of 45 games last year (22.2%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.218
|AVG
|.288
|.279
|OBP
|.304
|.269
|SLG
|.470
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|23/4
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Darvish (2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
