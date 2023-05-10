The Minnesota Twins (19-17) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the San Diego Padres (19-17) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins and Seth Lugo (3-2) for the Padres.

Twins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.77 ERA) vs Lugo - SD (3-2, 3.21 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across seven games.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will send Lugo (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .278 batting average against him.

Lugo is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season.

Lugo is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

