Xander Bogaerts and Byron Buxton are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins play at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.

Lopez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 39th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .233/.336/.508 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has put up 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.

He's slashing .185/.261/.363 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has put up 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.366/.447 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 31 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 36 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .244/.411/.433 slash line on the year.

Soto enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0

