Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (19-17) will host Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (19-17) at Target Field on Wednesday, May 10, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Padres have +110 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.77 ERA) vs Seth Lugo - SD (3-2, 3.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' matchup versus the Padres but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Padres with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 17 (70.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 13-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (72.2% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Padres have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.