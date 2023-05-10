Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will see Seth Lugo on the hill for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 24 total times this season. They've gone 17-7 in those games.

Minnesota has a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-18-4).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 9-10 10-10 9-7 16-14 3-3

