Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, eight walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has four doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .213.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (nine of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%).
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
