The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .279 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has had an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Padres Pitching Rankings