The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .279 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Polanco has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (31.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Polanco has had an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.