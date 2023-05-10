The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)

  • Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • In 57.8% of his 45 games last season, Kirilloff picked up a hit. He also had seven multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.
  • Kirilloff picked up an RBI in 12 out of 45 games last year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (15.6%).
  • He came around to score 10 times in 45 games (22.2%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 19
.218 AVG .288
.279 OBP .304
.269 SLG .470
4 XBH 6
0 HR 3
9 RBI 12
23/4 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 19
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
