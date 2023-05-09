Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Xander Bogaerts, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Louie Varland Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Varland Stats

Louie Varland heads to the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

Varland Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 3 4.2 7 4 4 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Louie Varland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .239/.338/.521 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI (23 total hits).

He has a .193/.271/.378 slash line so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 2 2

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.378/.465 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has recorded 27 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .220/.392/.398 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.