Max Kepler takes a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (19-15) game against the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Progressive Field.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (5-0) for the Twins and Cal Quantrill (1-2) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 4.73 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (5-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.37, a 7.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .763 in six games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (1-2) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.

Quantrill enters the game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Quantrill has put together four starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.