The Minnesota Twins (19-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) will go head to head on Sunday, May 7 at Progressive Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Cal Quantrill taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 4.73 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' game versus the Guardians but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Guardians with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 17 out of the 22 games, or 77.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.