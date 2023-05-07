The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 on Friday when they last met. Devin Booker topped the Suns in the win with 47 points, while Jamal Murray put up 32 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

On offense, the Suns have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 114.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 113.6 they've put up over the course of this year.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns rank 17th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

While the Nuggets are scoring 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 113 points per contest.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in league), and concede 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.