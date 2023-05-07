Sunday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Stars and the Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players