Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nick Gordon -- with a slugging percentage of .640 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is hitting .149 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- Gordon has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Gordon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
