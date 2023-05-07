On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .242.
  • Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with multiple hits five times (16.7%).
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Quantrill (1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
