Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .235 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
