Jorge Polanco -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .300 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Polanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.
  • Polanco has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 28.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Guardians rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, one per game).
  • Quantrill (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.