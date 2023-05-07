Devils vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to play the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 2-0 lead in the series. Bookmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-135).
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-135)
|Hurricanes (+115)
|-
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won 39 of their 62 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, New Jersey has gone 32-16 (winning 66.7%).
- The Devils have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- This season the Hurricanes have won seven of the 14 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Carolina has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Devils vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey's past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- During the last 10 games, the Devils have scored 3.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Devils are ranked eighth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +67 this season.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- Over their past 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +52 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.
