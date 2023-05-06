On Saturday, Willi Castro (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .189 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

This year, Castro has recorded at least one hit in five of 22 games (22.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings