Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Willi Castro (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .189 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- This year, Castro has recorded at least one hit in five of 22 games (22.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Allen (1-1) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.