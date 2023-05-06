The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take on Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.34 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.137 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly

