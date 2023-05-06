Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .268 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 32 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Allen (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
