The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Los Angeles has a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field, one% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Golden State has compiled a 35-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 14th.

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Golden State is 35-15 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are scoring 117 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 119.4 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have played better in home games this season, making 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Warriors are averaging more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (118.2). And they are giving up less at home (111.7) than away (122.5).

At home, Golden State concedes 111.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 122.5.

This season the Warriors are picking up more assists at home (30.5 per game) than on the road (29.2).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle LeBron James Questionable Foot

Warriors Injuries