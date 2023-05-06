The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Randle, in his most recent game, had 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a 111-105 win over the Heat.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Randle, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 16.4 Rebounds 7.5 10.0 6.8 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.0 PRA 34.5 39.2 27.2 PR 30.5 35.1 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.7



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

Randle is responsible for taking 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.