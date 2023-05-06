The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is hitting .215 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings