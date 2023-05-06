The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is hitting .215 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • The Guardians give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Allen (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.