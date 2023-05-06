After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .304 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Polanco has picked up a hit in 84.6% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.5% of them.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Polanco has had an RBI in five games this season (38.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
  • Allen (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
