Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa -- hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .198.
- In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has homered (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this year (31.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
- Allen (1-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
