Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (18-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.
The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (1-0) for the Twins and Peyton Battenfield (0-2) for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 16 out of the 21 games, or 76.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota is 15-5 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 147 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joe Musgrove
