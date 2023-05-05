Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.
- Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).
- Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have posted (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.
Suns Performance Insights
- Offensively, Phoenix is averaging 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.
- The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).
- This season the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver attempts 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 63.9% of its shots, with 72.9% of its makes coming from there.
