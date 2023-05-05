Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .268 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%) Jeffers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Battenfield (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.