The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .268 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%) Jeffers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Battenfield (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
