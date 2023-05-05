Andrew Vaughn and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Greene Stats

Hunter Greene (0-1) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Apr. 29 5.0 5 2 0 10 3 at Pirates Apr. 23 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 17 3.0 3 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 12 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Phillies Apr. 7 4.2 5 2 2 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Greene's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

India Stats

India has 32 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .281/.378/.377 slash line so far this year.

India hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Nick Senzel Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Senzel Stats

Nick Senzel has collected 19 hits with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 12 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .288/.356/.455 slash line on the year.

Senzel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 1 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Nick Senzel or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).

He has a .252/.363/.417 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has put up 26 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .218/.290/.429 so far this season.

Robert takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.