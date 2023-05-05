On Friday, Nick Gordon (batting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .161.

Gordon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .357 with two homers.

Gordon has picked up a hit in nine games this season (39.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Gordon has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings