Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .206.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with multiple hits five times (17.9%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings