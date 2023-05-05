Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.570) and total hits (28) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Buxton will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers during his last outings.
- Buxton has recorded a hit in 21 of 29 games this year (72.4%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has homered in 27.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has driven home a run in 11 games this year (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
