Thursday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (17-14) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (1-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 15 out of the 20 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 11-4 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Minnesota has scored 140 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

Twins Schedule