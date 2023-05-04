Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog White Sox have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 15-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 11-4 (winning 73.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 58.3% chance to win.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-15-3).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 7-8 9-9 8-5 14-12 3-2

