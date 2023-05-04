Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .239 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (18.5%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in six games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings