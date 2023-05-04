Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+160) against the Maple Leafs (-190).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs Splits and Trends
- The Maple Leafs (50-21-11 overall) have an 11-11-22 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Toronto is 23-4-9 (55 points) in its 36 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).
- Toronto has taken 18 points from the 22 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (7-11-4 record).
- The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 in the 60 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 99 points).
- In the 40 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 22-12-6 to record 50 points.
- In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-14-5 (69 points).
- The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Maple Leafs went 21-10-6 in those matchups (48 points).
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 8-8-16 record in overtime matchups this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.
- In the 26 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.
- Across the nine games this season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 63 games, earning 94 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has recorded a single power-play goal in 36 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Panthers went 18-11-3 in those matchups (39 points).
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|12th
|32
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|11th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
