Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is hitting .230 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%) Miranda has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In nine games this season (30.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.74).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.15), 36th in WHIP (1.183), and 37th in K/9 (8.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.