Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (9-21) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (17-13) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, May 3, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +105. A 7.5-run total is listed in this contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.

The White Sox have gone 4-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The White Sox have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

