The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and Byron Buxton among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 136 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the fourth-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.129 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Zach Plesac 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.