Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Trevor Larnach (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .237 with 18 walks and 12 runs scored.
- In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.80).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
