After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .310 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Polanco has had an RBI in four games this year (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 1 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

