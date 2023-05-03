Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .206 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
- Cease (2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
