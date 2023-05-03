On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.795 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 26 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Buxton is batting .316 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this year (70.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (25.9%).

In 25.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (18.5%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (59.3%), including four multi-run games (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings