The Minnesota Twins (17-12) and the Chicago White Sox (8-21) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, May 2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Michael Kopech toeing the rubber for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-175). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 7.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Twins' game versus the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the White Sox with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (15%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.