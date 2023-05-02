Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 38 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .411.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 134 (4.6 per game).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.131).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan is trying to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Ryan will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Yankees L 12-6 Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Zach Plesac 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.