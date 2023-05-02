After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .242 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • In nine of 18 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
