Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .242 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In nine of 18 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
