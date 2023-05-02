Jose Miranda and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has an OPS of .663, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season.
  • Miranda has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (32.1%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kopech (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.01 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
