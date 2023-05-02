Both the Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) and Boston Red Sox (16-14) will look for another big outing from batters on a hot streak when the teams match up on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Bo Bichette is currently on a two-game homer streak for the Blue Jays, and Alex Verdugo has also homered in two straight for the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA).

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kikuchi (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

The Red Sox will send Houck (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.

Houck is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Houck will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

