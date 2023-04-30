Willi Castro -- hitting .214 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .161.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in three of 18 games this year (16.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.